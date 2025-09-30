Balance vital before Proteas Women’s World Cup opener: Luus

After completing a more than nine-hour journey from Colombo to Guwahati, the Proteas Women’s most important task is to remain mentally and physically fresh before Friday’s World Cup opener against England.

It’s been a busy time for Laura Wolvaardt’s team that included a three-match series in Pakistan followed by two “warm-up” matches in Sri Lanka. The players arrived in Guwahati on Monday evening and are set to have two training sessions this week before the England clash.

All-rounder Sune Luus said it is important the players get the balance right in resting and preparing in the last few days. “It’s like the night before an exam. It’s about getting the mind ready and getting into your zone.

“You want to get the mental space as good as you can. Fresh minds and fresh bodies are the most important things now. We’ve hit so many balls, bowled so many balls and if you don’t know it by now, you never will.”