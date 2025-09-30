Sport

Ravens, Relatives, Pondo City, Sinenkani look strong for ABC Motsepe League

Teams show positive signs of early form in Eastern Cape Fallen Heroes Cup

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 30 September 2025

With the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League set to commence in the coming week, FC Ravens, FC Buffalo City Relatives, Sinenkani and Bizana Pondo City are among the teams that showed positive signs in their preseason of being prospects for the 2025/2026 title...

