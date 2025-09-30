‘Ashamed’ Tom Watson apologises to Europe for ‘rude, mean-spirited’ US Ryder fans

Tom Watson is US golf royalty — along with Tiger Woods, he may be the most popular American golfer on both sides of the Atlantic.

Watson won eight major titles, five of them overseas at the Open Championship. He was awestruck of the play by the victorious Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup, but disgusted by the behavior of some of the American fans in attendance.

On Monday, he posted an apology to the victors on X.

“I'd like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational. More importantly, I'd like to apologise for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage.

“As a former player, captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened."