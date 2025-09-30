‘Ashamed’ Tom Watson apologises to Europe for ‘rude, mean-spirited’ US Ryder fans
Europeans subjected to jeering and heckling throughout the matches, even while preparing to hit shots
Tom Watson is US golf royalty — along with Tiger Woods, he may be the most popular American golfer on both sides of the Atlantic.
Watson won eight major titles, five of them overseas at the Open Championship. He was awestruck of the play by the victorious Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup, but disgusted by the behavior of some of the American fans in attendance.
On Monday, he posted an apology to the victors on X.
“I'd like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational. More importantly, I'd like to apologise for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage.
“As a former player, captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened."
Watson, 76, competed on four Ryder Cup teams and captained a pair. As a player, his teams won three of four competitions (1977, 1981, 1983) and tied one (1989). As captain, he led the winning American side in 1993 at The Belfry in England, but also suffered a setback in the 2014 matches in Scotland.
The European team was subjected to jeering and heckling throughout the matches, even while preparing to hit shots. Rory McIlroy was the prime target, and even his wife Erica was subjected to taunts and a beverage being hurled at her.
“I don't think we should ever accept that in golf,” McIlroy said Sunday after the matches had concluded. “I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.
“There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior.”
The US staged a furious Sunday rally, cutting decisively into the Europeans' 12-5 lead, but the visitors prevailed 15-13 to capture the Ryder Cup for third time in the last four meetings.
Europe's team stood strong amid volleys of abuse and vulgar chants from US fans, as Bethpage Black's toxic atmosphere tainted the biennial competition for a third straight day on Sunday.
The Ryder Cup stands apart in the genteel world of golf for its famously rowdy fans, where chanting and taunts have become the norm. But for many the events on Long Island crossed a line.
European players were subjected to crass taunts and personal jibes, fans hurled water bottles at photographers and organisers drafted in additional security as tensions boiled over on the course.
US fans had thrilled at Bethpage's selection as host, knowing the raucous home crowd would create a difficult environment for the defending champions.
A Friday visit from US president Donald Trump, who has made “America First” the central slogan of his political career, stoked US pride even as the team got off to a dismal 5-1/2 to 2-1/2 start.
The scoreboard and the tone took an uglier shift on Saturday, as the Europeans dropped only two of the eight points on offer to cap a historic two-day demolition.
On Sunday, organisers flashed messages on big screens warning that “overly intoxicated attendees” would be ejected, with fans refusing to stay quiet even as European players prepared to hit their shots.
“It wasn't just a formidable foe in the players that they were up against, it was a formidable foe in the fans,” said Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee.
“It was funny: the more profane the fans got, the more insane the quality of play from Europe got.”
Rory McIlroy — playing in his eighth Ryder Cup — was targeted by home fans from the first day, and while the Northern Irishman tried his best to let it wash over him he finally snapped back at someone who shouted as he stood over his ball.
McIlroy, who completed his career Grand Slam in Augusta this year, was also forced to stop mid-swing at the 10th tee in the Sunday singles when a fan interrupted his drive.
The poor behaviour was not confined to the fans.
A master of ceremonies stepped down from her role, the PGA of America said on Sunday, after video showed her chanting “F**k you, Rory” to fire up the crowd on Saturday.
“Golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week,” said McIlroy. "There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour ... it's a minority of the crowd. It's not the majority."
Tensions between the players spilled over near the end of the second day, as 12-times PGA winner Justin Rose got into a spat with American fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie.
English golfer Ian Poulter, a seven-times Ryder Cup competitor who did not play at this year's competition, called the atmosphere a bad look for golf.
My hope would have been for this to have been played out without some altercations and just pure passion from the crowd
“My hope would have been for this to have been played out without some altercations and just pure passion from the crowd,” he wrote on social media.
American Justin Thomas said he did not think the players were in any danger from the crowd but the level of verbal abuse did not sit well with him.
“I don't think anyone's safety was necessarily in danger. Words hurt, too,” he added.
“There was definitely some nasty things said, but I don't think anybody was necessarily fearing for their life or in any kind of situation where they were going to get hurt.”
US captain Keegan Bradley, who recalled some of the hostility faced by the Americans during their 2023 defeat in Rome, stood up for the home crowd, calling the fans “passionate”.
“You're always going to have a few people that cross the line, and that's unfortunate,” he added.
The 2027 Ryder Cup is set to be played in Limerick, Ireland on September 17 to 19.