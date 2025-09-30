Bafana will take hope Benin have two tough remaining matches next month against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away. South Africa face eliminated Zimbabwe and second-placed hopefuls Rwanda, both in this country, and need to score many goals to overtake Benin’s goal difference.
Pressure on Fifa, which had not taken action against South Africa, had been mounting in the months before Monday’s ruling.
Mohapi said while justice delayed is not justice denied, he would have preferred the sanction be made earlier.
“We would have loved to have played the last matches earlier this month with the case finalised. We would have approached the games differently, knowing we had nine points. But the group is interesting because four of the five teams all have a chance going into the last matches,” he said.
Mohapi reiterated LeFa has no hard feelings towards Bafana. “If Bafana eventually make it as the group winners, I will buy their shirt and support them at the World Cup because they would have earned their place. Mr [Hugo] Broos should know I was not talking nonsense when I said South Africa has a case to answer. I feel fulfilled.”
Lesotho FA rejoices at Mokoena ruling as Bafana lose points
Safa vows to appeal, citing ‘unprecedented outcome noting that it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons’
The Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) says it feels vindicated after Fifa sanctioned Bafana Bafana with a three-point deduction over the Teboho Mokoena saga, blowing wide open the qualifying group for next year’s World Cup.
The South African Football Association (Safa) has vowed to file an appeal.
LeFA secretary Mokhosi Mohapi said on Monday it welcomes the ruling, which means Bafana drop to second place in Group C behind Benin on goal difference, paying a heavy price for fielding Mokoena when he was suspended in SA’s 2-0 win against Likuena in Polokwane in March.
The 3-0 win instated by the Fifa disciplinary committee to Lesotho sees Bafana drop from 17 points and a +8 goal difference at the top of Group C to second place on 14 and +3 to Benin, who have 14 points and a +4 difference. Lesotho moved to nine points.
“Fifa has done well to respect its own regulations,” Mohapi said. “We had always maintained our pursuit of the case had nothing to do with South Africa. Lesotho is a bona fide member of Fifa and we played the rightful role to ensure the football rules are respected. We are happy to have been vindicated.”
Bafana docked three points for fielding ineligible Mokoena in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho
McKenzie to launch investigation into Bafana World Cup fiasco
Bafana face Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10 (a home match for Zimbabwe but they don’t have a venue in their country) and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on October 14.
Fifa also confirmed Safa has been fined 10,000 Swiss Francs (about R216,890), while Mokoena, who was not selected for Bafana’s next match against Benin in March after the mistake was picked up, escaped with a warning.
Safa had hoped that because Lesotho missed the prescribed 48 hours to protest an ineligible player, it might escape without sanction — but there is much precedent for Fifa stepping in when evidence of a transgression is clear.
“We are deeply disappointed with the unprecedented outcome, noting it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons. We have requested written reasons and intend to lodge a formal appeal within the prescribed 10-day period,” Safa said.
The association was silent on what action would be taken against officials who did not pick up the error.
