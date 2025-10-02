Broos names Pirates’ Moremi, brings back regulars in squad for huge World Cup games

The 3-0 victory awarded to Lesotho left South Africa in second place and almost certain to need a win from both games this month to qualify for the first 48-team World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US.
It left Benin (14 points and a +4 goal difference) top of the group, though they have tough games remaining against Rwanda and Nigeria, both away.
Bafana have 14 points and a +3 goal difference, so if Benin win both their last two games Broos’ team will also have to win two and hope to score enough goals to overtake the West Africans.
South Africa will hope Benin drop points and then two wins — which, on form, Broos’ team are entirely capable of — will see Bafana through to their first World Cup qualification other than as hosts since 2002.
The South Africans have form and confidence having — on the field, and outside the boardroom — won four of their last five qualifiers and drawn the other in their previous match, missing half-a-dozen players with injuries against the superstars of Nigeria.
After Bafana’s loss of points, the third-placed Super Eagles and fourth-placed Rwanda (both 11 points) are back in with an outside chance of qualifying.
Fifth-placed Lesotho (nine points) and last-placed Zimbabwe (four) are out of the running.
The top teams in nine African groups reach the World Cup, with the four best runners-up going into a playoff to compete in an intercontinental tie.
Bafana Bafana squad
- Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
- Defenders: Malibongwe Khoza (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Orlando Pirates), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK, Norway), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
- Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela, Portugal), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)
- Forwards: Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Sipho Mbule (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Mohau Nkota (Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Broos names Pirates’ Moremi, brings back regulars in squad for huge World Cup games
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named Orlando Pirates’ in-form new forward Tshepang Moremi and brought back some big-name players from injury in his squad for this month’s potentially must-win last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The 23-player squad was announced at the SABC Studios in Auckland Park on Thursday.
Bafana beat Lesotho 3-0 and drew 1-1 against Nigeria, both in Bloemfontein, fielding some younger players as Broos contended with an injury-hit squad last month.
The national team meet Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 10 (5.30pm), in a home match for the neighbours but being played in South Africa because of a lack of a Caf-approved venue in that country.
Broos’ side play their last qualifier against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium on October 14 (5.30pm).
Moremi has scored five goals in 10 games in all competitions for Pirates since joining them from AmaZulu in the off-season, including eye-catching braces in Bucs’ 3-0 extra-time MTN8 final win against Stellenbosch FC and their 4-0 Caf Champions League victory against Lioli of Lesotho.
The Mamelodi Sundowns pairing of right-back Khuliso Mudau and utility player Thapelo Morena and Orlando Pirates centreback Nkosinathi Sibisi are among players back from injury. Others are midfielders Sphephelo Sithole of CD Tondela in Portugal and Pirates’ Thalente Mbatha.
Bucs’ emerging 19-year-old talent Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who did not join the Amajita team competing in the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Chile and set tongues wagging with a spectacular defensive display against Nigeria, is included to earn more senior caps.
Defenders Malibongwe Khoza of Sundowns and Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City have been called in.
Bafana had a three-point lead in Group C and their qualification was almost sewn up before being docked three points by Fifa on Monday over the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2-0 win against Lesotho in Polokwane in March.
