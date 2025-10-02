Chilli boys looking for change of fortune in Carling Knockout
Chippa United head coach Luc Eymael is hoping for a change of fortune in the cup competition this weekend after the team’s disappointing run in the Betway Premiership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.