Sibiya praises Highbury players for hard-fought win against Leopards
Gqeberha side continue unbeaten run in Motsepe Foundation Championship
Highbury FC head coach Kabelo “KB” Sibiya applauded his players for their fighting three-point victory over Black Leopards in their Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.