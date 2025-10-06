Baby Bulldogs to face Pumas in Shield final
Border secure spot by beating Boland 55-46 in tight game
It was third time lucky for Border U21 as they finally proceeded to the final of the SA Rugby Shield by beating Boland 55-46 in a high-scoring semifinal at the Van Zyl Street Sports Ground in Robertson on Saturday. ..
