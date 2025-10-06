Chiefs will deal with Ntwari incident internally – Kaze

Chiefs were planning to bring in Bruce Bvuma in the end of extra time to face the penalty shoot-out, but Ntwari was defiant and refused to leave the pitch. The Rwandan international faced the penalties and went on to save the first one from Andre De Jong to put Amakhosi in an advantage. However, Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons missed for Chiefs to bow out in the first hurdle in this competition.
Kaze explained why Ntwari refused to be substituted in the end.
“I believe in those kinds of situations, it’s something that we’re going to handle internally,” Kaze told the media after the match.
“He (Ntwari) felt comfortable to go to the penalties and help the team. It came from a good intention, maybe the way [he behaved] wasn't as good as it should be.
“But It's something that we're gonna handle internally.”
The defeat has put the future of Kaze and Kalil Ben Youssef in serious doubt with the club also struggling in the Betway Premiership.
Kaze said they remain the coaches until they are told otherwise and they are looking forward to the international break to work on certain things.
“I believe that’s a question that should be directed to the management and from this time we are the coaches of Kaizer Chiefs and until further notice or [until] something else decided by the management, I’m pretty sure they will let everyone know,” he said.
“I believe that it is a break that is welcomed because the past few weeks we've played six games, travelling to Angola and coming back and every match has its own pressure and we never had time to work on everything that we could have wanted to work on.
“But now we will have time to settle ourselves and work on things and get better combinations going forward to next matches.”
Kaze said they will be working on their finishing during the break as they are not scoring enough goals. The last time Chiefs scored two goals was in August 10 when they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 in a Betway Premiership match.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs will deal with Ntwari incident internally – Kaze
Sports Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Cedric Kaze says the club will address the issue of goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari in private after he refused to come off the field during their Carling Knockout first round 4-5 defeat to Stellenbosch at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs were planning to bring in Bruce Bvuma in the end of extra time to face the penalty shoot-out, but Ntwari was defiant and refused to leave the pitch. The Rwandan international faced the penalties and went on to save the first one from Andre De Jong to put Amakhosi in an advantage. However, Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons missed for Chiefs to bow out in the first hurdle in this competition.
Kaze explained why Ntwari refused to be substituted in the end.
“I believe in those kinds of situations, it’s something that we’re going to handle internally,” Kaze told the media after the match.
“He (Ntwari) felt comfortable to go to the penalties and help the team. It came from a good intention, maybe the way [he behaved] wasn't as good as it should be.
“But It's something that we're gonna handle internally.”
The defeat has put the future of Kaze and Kalil Ben Youssef in serious doubt with the club also struggling in the Betway Premiership.
Kaze said they remain the coaches until they are told otherwise and they are looking forward to the international break to work on certain things.
“I believe that’s a question that should be directed to the management and from this time we are the coaches of Kaizer Chiefs and until further notice or [until] something else decided by the management, I’m pretty sure they will let everyone know,” he said.
“I believe that it is a break that is welcomed because the past few weeks we've played six games, travelling to Angola and coming back and every match has its own pressure and we never had time to work on everything that we could have wanted to work on.
“But now we will have time to settle ourselves and work on things and get better combinations going forward to next matches.”
Kaze said they will be working on their finishing during the break as they are not scoring enough goals. The last time Chiefs scored two goals was in August 10 when they beat Stellenbosch 2-0 in a Betway Premiership match.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos