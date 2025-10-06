Flood of goals in ABC Motsepe openers
League kicks off with Ravens beating Bush Bucks on Friday, after admin challenges
After some uncertainty as to whether it would pan out, the opening round of the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League took place at the weekend and saw more than 20 goals netted across the coastal and inland matches. ..
