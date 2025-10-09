De Klerk’s composed power finish secures narrow win for Proteas over India in Women's World Cup
Nadine de Klerk went, higher, further and longer, propelling the Proteas to a nail-biting three-wicket victory over India on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.