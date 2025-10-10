Canan Moodie and Wilco Louw, two of the stars of the Rugby Championship triumph, played all six games in the southern hemisphere tournament and may need a break this week.
The Sharks, meanwhile, face the daunting task of taking on Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with the defending champions hurting after two losses in South Africa, which have left them perilously close to the bottom of the log.
Leinster are likely to field their big stars from the British and Irish Lions squad, while Springboks such as Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi and Vincent Koch had light workloads during the Rugby Championship and could return for the Sharks.
“It’s our last game on tour; we’re up against a quality side, the champions, and everybody is looking forward to playing,” Lukhanyo Am said.
“There is a different energy, and we have a lot to prove against Leinster on their home ground.
“We’ll have a boost from some Springboks, but when you face a quality side who have great players and systems, then you have to capitalise on your opportunities. Good sides don’t give you a lot of opportunities. Their log position doesn’t mean a lot; we know what they are capable of,” the midfield star said.
Bulls tour captain Grobbelaar says they know how to win overseas
While noting that the Bulls are yet to win against Ulster in Belfast, tour captain Johan Grobbelaar said this week they have become a lot more accustomed to playing and winning overseas.
Last season the Bulls won five of their six tour games away from home, a dramatic improvement in their results on the road in previous campaigns: three out of six in 2023/2024 and 2021/2022, and just two wins out of six in 2022/2023.
This season the Bulls begin their travels against a strong, always combative Ulster side who are raring to go having had last weekend’s match against Edinburgh postponed due to Storm Amy.
It doesn’t get any easier after that with visits to Connacht and Glasgow Warriors.
The Bulls then have a one-off visit to Edinburgh on January 23, followed by matches at the Dragons and Scarlets in April.
Grobbelaar confirmed they are staying in the same hotel they used for previous visits to Belfast, but that is not the only reason they are feeling more comfortable away from home.
“We know the city; it’s not our first time here, and the mood of the squad is positive. We haven’t yet produced our best performance, but we did get two bonus point wins, and it’s great to have the Springboks back among us; they bring experience and a new energy.
“But it’s always tough playing in Ireland, and we have two games here. Ulster are one of the best teams in the competition, and we’ve played them twice here and never won. They will be physical; they have great ball-carriers and a good maul.
“But if we can stop their momentum, then we are in with a shout. It could be windier and wetter this weekend, and we did leave a lot of opportunities on the field in our first two games, as well as leak too many points on defence. In the first few seasons we did not tour well, but we have adapted better since then,” Grobbelaar said.
Handre Pollard — “he’s one of the best flyhalves in the world; he has heaps of experience, and he knows how to manage games up north” — Willie le Roux and the beefy Cobus Wiese are likely to feature this weekend for the Bulls now that they have returned from the Springbok squad.
