Proteas deal with new kind of pressure as WTC title defence starts

At the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, Kyle Verreynne is looking back to the last one, drawing not just inspiration, but also tactical know-how.

Verreynne is one of the few players in the Proteas squad who’ve had a full red-ball programme in the four months since the World Test Championship final.

While the primary focus for the majority of the squad has been the limited overs formats, Verreynne played in both Zimbabwe Tests and then for Nottinghamshire, helping them win the County Championship.

“I feel like I’m in good form,” said Verreynne.

“But as much as you bring good form into a series, traveling around the world and playing in different conditions means the challenges are going to be quite different.”

Which is why, despite a demanding training camp before travelling to Pakistan, Verreynne was still leaning on the work he did a year ago, before the series in Bangladesh.