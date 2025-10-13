Iinyathi get season rolling with victory over Heat
It was a formality on the final day as the Eastern Cape Iinyathi claimed their first win of the season by beating the Northern Cape Heat by eight wickets in their CSA Division four-day opener at the Buffalo Park cricket stadium in East London. ..
