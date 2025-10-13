“It’s a good thing that Nigeria can even be first now. They have to win against Benin in the last game. The biggest danger is now Benin. If we win, okay, Nigeria cannot be over us but if we don’t win and Benin lose, then it will be the goal difference between them and Nigeria that decides the group. This is something we have to believe in even if it’s difficult,” he said.
“It will really be disappointing if Nigeria win against Benin and we don’t win against Rwanda, and by that defeat we should miss the World Cup.
“Even if we win our game, we still need something in our favour on the other pitch in Nigeria. If the result is positive, with Nigeria beating Benin, we still have a chance to qualify.”
Permutations
• If SA win and Nigeria beat Benin, Bafana qualify.
• If Benin and Nigeria draw and SA beat Rwanda by two goals without reply, Bafana qualify
• If Benini beat Nigeria, they will qualify.
• If Nigeria beat Benin and SA lose to Rwanda, the Super Eagle qualifies.
Sowetan
South Africa banks on Nigeria for World Cup berth
Fifa World Cup qualification no longer in SA’s hands
Sports Journalist
Image: DARREN STEWART/ GALLO IMAGES
While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos conceded that it's no longer in their hands to qualify for the Fifa 2026 World Cup following their goalless draw against Zimbabwe on Friday, he is looking at Nigeria to do them a favour.
Heading into the last round of qualifiers tomorrow, Bafana trail Group C leaders Benin by two points, while Nigeria are on 14 points and can still qualify should they beat Benin by three goals without reply and Bafana lose to Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow.
For Bafana to qualify, they need to beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria beat Benin in the other match. This will mean SA will finish the group with 18 points and will qualify.
Sithole glad to be back with Bafana after serious injury
“It’s still possible but it becomes more difficult. We have to go to that match believing that maybe with a little miracle on Tuesday we can still qualify,” Broos said.
“It’s not 100% lost, it can still happen. It will be very important what happens in the game between Nigeria and Benin. We’ll see what the result will be there.
“But on the other side, we don’t really have to look. If we win our game, we’ll see what happens. That’s the most important thing. It’s possible, we have to believe. We’ll do everything to again have a team who believes in it on Tuesday.”
Nigeria beating Lesotho 2-1 on Friday means they are still in the race and they will need to beat Benin, which Broos feels will work to their advantage.
“It’s a good thing that Nigeria can even be first now. They have to win against Benin in the last game. The biggest danger is now Benin. If we win, okay, Nigeria cannot be over us but if we don’t win and Benin lose, then it will be the goal difference between them and Nigeria that decides the group. This is something we have to believe in even if it’s difficult,” he said.
“It will really be disappointing if Nigeria win against Benin and we don’t win against Rwanda, and by that defeat we should miss the World Cup.
“Even if we win our game, we still need something in our favour on the other pitch in Nigeria. If the result is positive, with Nigeria beating Benin, we still have a chance to qualify.”
Permutations
• If SA win and Nigeria beat Benin, Bafana qualify.
• If Benin and Nigeria draw and SA beat Rwanda by two goals without reply, Bafana qualify
• If Benini beat Nigeria, they will qualify.
• If Nigeria beat Benin and SA lose to Rwanda, the Super Eagle qualifies.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos