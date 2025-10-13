Step in right direction for BRU as youth teams claim major honours
Massive boost as Border rugby celebrates national titles
The Border rugby fraternity is basking in glory and toasting the successes of their Iqhawe and U21 teams, who have been crowned champions in their respective rugby competitions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.