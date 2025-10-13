Sport

Step in right direction for BRU as youth teams claim major honours

Massive boost as Border rugby celebrates national titles

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 13 October 2025

The Border rugby fraternity is basking in glory and toasting the successes of their Iqhawe and U21 teams, who have been crowned champions in their respective rugby competitions...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025