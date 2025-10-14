Mthatha trainer credits primitive training methods for success
Rhonorhono’s punching power decisive in grabbing SA welterweight title
Unheralded Mthatha boxing trainer Madoda Dyonase says he will continue to use his primitive training methods to produce more champions after he led his latest charge, Phaphama Rhonorhono, to an SA welterweight title triumph...
