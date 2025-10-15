WATCH | ‘Are we going to America?’: Broos and Bafana celebrate World Cup glory

The Super Eagles responded with a 4-0 victory that also secured them a place in the playoffs mini tournament as one of the four best runners-up.
Bafana Bafana are going back to the World Cup for the first time in 15 years since hosting it in 2010 and the first time as qualifiers since Korea and Japan 23 years ago.
There were, of course, wild celebrations by the players, coach Hugo Broos and his technical staff and supporters at Mbombela Stadium after the South Africans clinched qualification for the 2026 World Cup with their 3-0 win against Rwanda on Tuesday night.
Bafana’s progression to the tournament in Mexico, Canada and the US would also have come with relief. The bottom seemed to fall out of an until-then excellent Group C campaign when Fifa docked three points last month from South Africa over the fielding of suspended Teboho Mokoena in a win against Lesotho in March. Then Bafana suffered a demoralising 0-0 draw against last-placed Zimbabwe in Durban on Friday.
That double blow left South Africa’s fate not in their hands, needing a win against Rwanda but also for Nigeria to beat Benin in Uyo.
The Super Eagles responded with a 4-0 victory that also secured them a place in the playoffs mini tournament as one of the four best runners-up.
In Mbombela, Bafana were keyed up but calm as they dominated the full 90 minutes, and goals from the Orlando Pirates trio of Thalente Mbatha, with a long-range screamer (fifth minute), Oswin Appollis (26th) and Evidence Makgopa (72nd) secured a memorable victory.
The final draw for the 2026 World Cup groups takes place in Washington on December 5.
