Sport

Proteas Women aim to stay ruthless in Colombo

Return to form of openers a welcome development before Pakistan encounter, says bowler Klaas

By ALVIN REEVES - 21 October 2025

Winning breeds winning, and the Proteas Women will be determined to build on the consistency they have displayed of late when they face Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup at the R Premedasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (11.30am)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025