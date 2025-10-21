Proteas Women aim to stay ruthless in Colombo
Return to form of openers a welcome development before Pakistan encounter, says bowler Klaas
Winning breeds winning, and the Proteas Women will be determined to build on the consistency they have displayed of late when they face Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup at the R Premedasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday (11.30am)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.