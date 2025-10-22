EL trio gunning for provincial rival dominance in Gqeberha
Showdown set for tournament in Gqeberha on Saturday
Three East London boxers will travel to Nelson Mandela Bay, determined to prove their region’s dominance when the two provincial rivals clash in a tournament dubbed Gqeberha versus EL at the Lillian Ngoyi Hall on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.