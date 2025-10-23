Stormers will throw kitchen sink at Benetton, says Hlungwani
Cape side have made a flying start to URC campaign and view showdown against the Italians as chance to further boost their points tally
The unbeaten Stormers will adopt a ruthless approach and throw everything they can at Benetton when the sides clash on Saturday, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.