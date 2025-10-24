Bafana Bafana have secured an international friendly with Zambia next month as part of coach Hugo Broos’ preparations for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco at the end of the year.
The match will be played at a venue to be confirmed on November 14.
The 2026 Fifa World Cup-bound Bafana are in tough Group B against Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe at Afcon.
Bafana to host Zambia in international friendly next month
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Their first match in the tournament is against Angola on December 22.
Bafana will be one of the teams to watch because they returned with a bronze medal during their last appearance in Ivory Coast after beating the Democratic Republic of the Congo 6-5 on penalties at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium last year.
The South African senior men’s team qualified for next year’s Fifa World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0 in Mbombela in Mpumalanga last week.
