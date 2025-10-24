Having taken a marginal lead of 16 on the first innings, the Warriors were not in a strong position overnight when they ended Wednesday’s play on 73/4, just 89 ahead.
Compounding their position was the fact that ace batter Matthew Breetzke, who produced a superb century in the first innings, was pulled out of the game after being named as a replacement for Proteas Twenty20 player David Miller, who was to captain the team in the series against Pakistan in Pakistan, starting on Tuesday.
A hamstring injury to Miller saw him withdrawn from the SA team’s white-ball tour of Pakistan – they will also play three one-day internationals – to begin a phase of rehabilitation.
With the squad leaving for Islamabad on Thursday, Breetzke had to pull out of the domestic game and was replaced by JP King.
Breetzke had been due to leave for Pakistan later this month for the one-day series.
Meanwhile, on the field of play at Centurion, Sinethemba Qeshile (60), Matthew de Villiers (54) and Patrick Kruger (45 not out) ensured there was a measure of a recovery for the Warriors before they were eventually dismissed for 251.
Knowing that the loss of early wickets on Thursday would possibly have sounded the deathknell for their team, Qeshile and De Villiers ground out a priceless fifth-wicket stand of 110 in 39 overs.
Warriors need four wickets for victory in Centurion
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/ GALLO IMAGES
A strong showing by the Dafabet Warriors middle-order helped them to set the Titans a challenging total of 268 runs to win on the third day of their Cricket SA 4-Day Series match in Centurion on Thursday.
At the close of play the Titans, after a promising third-wicket stand of 90 by Jorich van Schalkwyk (33) and Rivaldo Moonsamy (63), lost their way somewhat as four wickets fell for 32 runs, handing back the advantage to the Warriors.
Going into the final day, the Warriors need four wickets for victory, while the Titans on 164/6, require a further 104 runs.
Duanne Olivier was again among the wickets, leading the Warriors charge with 3/34, while Aphiwe Mnyanda lent good support with 2/42.
The stand was broken when Abdu Galiem trapped De Villiers in front after a fighting effort which saw him hit five fours off 118 balls.
This was followed by another flurry of wickets as four Warriors batters, including Qeshile (60 off 111 balls with seven fours), fell for 30 runs, leaving them feeling distinctly uneasy at 199/8.
But Matthew Boast, as he did in the first innings, stuck around for 39 balls and helped Kruger add an invaluable 47 runs for the ninth wicket.
It left the Titans with plenty of time to chase down 268 for victory and the match is poised for an interesting finish on Friday.
