Kuse in global spotlight to upset Filipino

ROAD TO MANILA: Siyakholwa Kuse recovers from a knockdown to beat Samuel Salva at Emperors Palace to set up a world title shot in Manila.

Eastern Cape boxing will be in the global spotlight when Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse attempts to succeed where his predecessors failed – by winning the WBC title in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will challenge Filipino Melvin Jerusalem for the WBC mini-flyweight title in a fight forming part of the Thrilla in Manila 50th celebrations sweeping the whole country to commemorate Muhammad Ali’s epic victory over nemesis Joe Frazier in 1975.

The bout at Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City will top a 13-fight programme featuring Ali’s grandson Nico Ali-Walsh in a middleweight clash against Kittisak Klinson from Thailand.

Kuse arrived in the country with his manager, Brian Mitchell, head trainer Manny Fernandez and assistant Richard Fernandez last Monday and has been participating in promotional activities.

Mitchell will be part of the corner representing the first time Kuse fights under new handlers in the biggest fight of his life.

Despite the odds Mitchell said he was confident the Mdantsane southpaw would return home with the prestigious green and gold belt, marking the first time an Eastern Cape boxer achieves that feat.

“We will guide Kuse to a historic victory here and we are happy with how he is conducting himself ahead of the big fight,” he said.

Kuse is up against heavy odds to break the curse of boxers from the province never winning the title since Mzukisi Marali first challenged it in 1997.

Three more unsuccessful attempts followed, with Mthatha’s Simpiwe Konkco the last to vie for the belt Kuse would challenge for when losing to Cayaphon Moonsri in Thailand in 2019.

Kuse and his team were seen strolling the streets of Manila with the boxers looking relaxed amid posing for photos with locals.

The event, to be promoted by Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao under the banner of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, will be attended by a slew of boxing personalities across the globe including WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán, who will reportedly present Filipino president Bongbong Marcos with a specially designed WBC belt.

Kuse was drafted in as a late replacement after Mexican Daniel Valladares failed to secure his visa in time.

Kuse was originally set to face another Filipino Joe Canoy in an elimination clash at Emperors Palace on October 4 while Jerusalem had initially targeted Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo to unify their WBO and WBA belts before shifting attention to Valladares.

Kuse’s world title ambitions were nearly derailed when he was dropped heavily by another Filipino, Samuel Salva at Emperors Palace in May.

Despite the last minute changes Jerusalem insisted that he was not overlooking Kuse for his home coming clash after beating Yudai Shigeoka in a rematch in Japan.

“I am fully focused on the opponent in front of me before thinking about other bouts,” he was quoted as saying.

“This is the big moment for Kuse and I know he is fully prepared so overlooking him would be the biggest mistake to make.”

Jerusalem will come with a big advantage in experience, having fought 27 times with just three losses against world-class opposition, with a reputation of being a two-time world champion.

His last loss was against Collazo when he surrendered the WBO title in the US in 2023 before rebounding to upset Shigeoka via a split decision.

Kuse has fought just 12 times with two losses.

