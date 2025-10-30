SA’s Matt Beers wins stage as hotshot Simon Pellaud makes his move

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

THE HEAT IS ON: Matthew Beers is chased by Simon Pellaud during stage four of the Nedbank Gravel Burn near Blaauwater on Wednesday

Nedbank Gravel Burn overall leader Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road Toyota) claimed a tight stage four on Wednesday at Blaauwater Farm near the Compassberg, with Swiss rider Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling) finishing just two seconds behind the SA star.

Belgian rider Lawrence Naesen (Next Level Racing: Rapha-Orbea) closed out the podium on the 111km loop stage in the heart of the Great Karoo.

In the general classification after stage four, Beers leads Pellaud by a slim 57 seconds, with Germany’s Lukas Baum (Orbea x Leatt Speed Company) sitting in third, 6:21 off the lead.

Baum lost 4:32 on the stage, battling a puncture after 60km of racing.

Three stages of the Nedbank Gravel Burn remain, with the event finishing at Shamwari Private Game Reserve on Saturday.

Stage four set the pulses racing immediately, with riders hitting a 7km climb straight out of the start chute.

An over-eager Peter Stetina (Canyon/Clif Family) attacked in the first kilometre but he was quickly brought back into line by Namibia’s Alex Miller (Swatt Club).

Georg Egger (Orbea x Leatt Speed Company) then moved to the front in an apparent effort to ride in support of his friend and teammate Baum.

After 50km of racing, the lead group was whittled down to nine riders, with headwinds and crosswinds ensuring that any attacks would be in vain.

Frenchman Hugo Drechou (Numéro31.cc/Pinarello), lying fourth in the GC, put in a few surges, but was caught each time.

The decisive moment of the day came around the 80km mark when Pellaud pulled away from the group, with only Beers able to match him.

“Today was neutralised for a lot of the stage because of the headwind,” Beers said.

“I also think a lot of the riders are feeling the altitude too, because the race was whittled down to a small group pretty quickly after the start.

“When the wind changed to a cross-tailwind, the racing started to heat up a little.”

Beers tried to shake off Pellaud at one stage, but the Swiss rider refused to wilt, earning admiration from the South African.

“Once we went over the Kom Pass, the highest point in the race, I was drilling it as fast as I could on the downhill because Simon doesn’t really enjoy the descents that much, but he is so strong. He’s such a good bike racer.

“At 90km he attacked on the drag to the last climb and I was the only one who could go with him.

“We got over the top and flicked me through but I was absolutely maxed out, so then he came back and attacked me again, but I just couldn’t respond.

“I had to ride at my own tempo until I could claw him back.”

After a long day battling the wind, it all came down to the home stretch. Beers’ technical skills made the difference.

“At the top of the hill, he asked if we were going to roll in safely to the finish. I said ‘no’, so he attacked again.

“I got back to him and just nuked it past him on the descent; I think we were doing about 80kph down to the finish.

“It was quite dangerous, but I don’t think I was going at my maximum. I think the gap was about five seconds but he was always right there.

“The next three days are going to be long if he keeps riding like that, though.

“He has World Tour experience; he really knows how to read a race and has exceptional fatigue resistance — he can go so hard so late in the race. It’s unbelievable. He’s a classy rider and guy.”

In the women’s race, Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) powered to victory at Blaauwater Farm, holding off SA’s Hayley Preen (ChemChamp Honeycomb 226ers) in a fast downhill finish.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal) finished third and now leads the Pro Women’s general classification, after former leader Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste / Pinarello) lost time with a puncture. — Nedbank Gravel Burn