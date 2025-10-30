Verreynne backs confident Proteas ahead of India tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TESTING TIMES: South Africa's Kyle Verreynne is confident the team can produce some positive results in the upcoming Test series against India

South Africa’s Test wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne believes the Proteas are carrying quiet confidence into their upcoming cricket tour of India, following what he described as a positive series against Pakistan.

The Proteas drew their two-match Test series 1–1 in the subcontinent, bouncing back strongly after losing the opener.

Despite mixed public perception, Verreynne said the team viewed the result as a step in the right direction.

“I wouldn’t say it was a mixed bag of results,” Verreynne said.

“Going to the subcontinent, you always have to be realistic. Coming back with a 1–1 result is really positive for us.”

Verreynne noted that South Africa had opportunities to push for victory in the first Test and praised the resilience shown by the side.

“If you look at the first Test, there were moments we felt if we’d pushed more, we could’ve got a win there. The character we’ve shown over the last 18 months really shone through.”

The wicketkeeper also lauded Kagiso Rabada, whose maiden Test fifty in Pakistan added a new dimension to his role.

“He’s got a new name now; they already call him Brian Charles Rabada,” Verreynne joked, after West Indian great Brian Lara.

“He has been exceptional with the bat; a lot of the guys have touched on it but when you watch him in the nets, he really does look comfortable with the bat.

“In the past, he has played some really important cameos for the Test side but to finally see him get a maiden Test 50 was really cool.”

“It’s no real surprise the ability he has with the bat and most people are actually surprised he doesn’t have more Test runs already. Hopefully, he can contribute more for us.”

Looking ahead to the India series, Verreynne expects similar conditions to those encountered in Pakistan and emphasised the importance of balance in selection.

“We might bring in an extra seamer, depending on the conditions,” he said.

“The spin department has done well with Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, and, of course, Keshav Maharaj, who is the world’s best. But the real test will come in the batting department.”

The Proteas’ batting lineup, including Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, will need to adapt quickly to Indian pitches known for turning conditions.

“The real test will come in the batting department,” Verreynne admitted.

“But we’ve got batters who play spin well. We’ll go into the series confident in what we’ve achieved over the last 18 months and against Pakistan.

“And we will also have Temba [Bavuma] back, who brings in experience and leadership abilities.”

Verreynne confirmed that David Bedingham, a key figure in South Africa’s middle order, would miss the India tour due to injury.

“David is a very good friend of mine and one of our best batters over the past two seasons,” he said.

“Unfortunately he’s got a grade three hamstring tear and would’ve been out for eight weeks anyway.”

He added that Bedingham would no doubt return to the squad once fit, calling his omission purely injury-based.

“I don’t know why CSA [Cricket South Africa] haven’t made a statement yet on his injury.”

“Once we get games in South Africa, it’s a no-brainer he will be back in the squad and starting XI. He is a quality player and has many years left to contribute to the Test side.”

The wicketkeeper echoed a growing sentiment among players and fans alike — the desire for longer Test series.

“A two-Test series is not ideal. We’re the world champions, the best in the world,” Verreynne said.

“Seeing a 1–1 series without a third game is frustrating. We hope things change and we get more three, four or five-Test series in the future.”

Despite the challenges, Verreynne believes the future of SA Test cricket remains bright.

“We’ll go into that India series with confidence in what we’ve achieved over the last 18 months,” he said.

“The future of Test cricket looks exciting; we can’t wait for the battles ahead.” — SportsBoom