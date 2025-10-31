Brutten semis put on hold due to FB United bereavement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Border Brutten Cup semifinals postponed this weekend due to the death of Fort Beaufort player Sive Tshaka. Picture FACEBOOK

The Border Brutten Cup semifinals scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to the death of Fort Beaufort player Sive Tshaka.

Fort Beaufort is among the four remaining teams with Buffs, WSU All Blacks and Young Leopards in the competition.

Tshaka, 34, who played as a loose forward for the KwaMaqoma side, was fatally stabbed in Keiskammahoek on Sunday afternoon.

Brutten LOC chair Sizwe Sodinga said the decision was to accommodate the FB United players’ mental state of mind after the tragic incident.

Also taken into account was the expense of holding the semifinals on two different dates.

“Semifinals require teams to be strong mentally; it would have been unfair for Fort Beaufort to play when they have just suffered the tragic loss of one of their players who was instrumental in their leadership.

“The player featured in most of their games in the Brutten and played a vital part in the team being in the semifinals,” he said.

“Hence, we decided to call off the semis this Saturday.

“Plus, another factor is it would have been costly if we were to hold one semifinal this weekend and the one which includes Fort Beaufort on a later date.

“Remember, we have to compensate doctors and there are also other factors we put into consideration.”

Sodinga said they were planning to hold the semifinal next week and were hoping there would not be any further off-field factors from the four remaining teams in the coming week.

FB United deputy chair Akhona Mgijima said the players who were heartbroken by Tshaka’s death were undergoing counselling.

“As a club we understand that from the players’ standpoint, it is not easy to lose a teammate. Our players are very close to each other.”

He said the team would dedicate the remainder of their season to Sive.

“I know he would’ve loved for us to go all the way and win the tournament.

“He helped the team reach the semifinals so the boys will dedicate their upcoming games to him.”

Tshaka’s funeral service will be on Saturday at 159 Bokwe Street in Xesi.

Daily Dispatch