GOING THE DISTANCE | Numbers is a game that drives the future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

November and December are upon us and we will look back on another year of living our dreams, our reality and plotting for another year of running, whatever running means to us individually or collectively.

If a 10km personal best is what we seek; a new parkrun milestone of 50, 100, 250 or 500; a faster than ever before half marathon (one of my favourites); a new trail to conquer; that marathon barrier we wish to break; the Two Oceans 56km – if lucky enough to have received a ballot entry; or the Big C in the 99th Comrades Marathon on 14 June 2026, the year ahead offers magnificent challenges and opportunities.

Runners cannot sit back, beverage in hand and simply wax lyrical about their hopes and goals, for if they are not being actively pursued right now, today, then why would it be different tomorrow?

There will be those who have obstacles to overcome, and it is the planning to do just that, which will offer the momentum to move forward.

The local calendar has not been officially released yet, but when it is, clarity on races will offer the opportunity to choose those that can be added to a personal training plan.

There are many superb Border events and prescribing which should be earmarked, is not for this column today, though as always, opinions do affect any race programme we offer.

Race distances from five kilometres to the half-marathon can be planned for quite easily; however, anything longer than that should be considered with an end goal in mind.

On the national stage, the biggest races are the two ultramarathons mentioned above, along with the 2025, ill-fated in 2025 Cape Town Marathon. And that highlights how the cost of travel impacts decisions on which are practical options.

Comrades stands out with a close to 90km, probably 87km for the 2026 up run; however, both the other two events have local options that will be considered.

The close proximity of these races is also a consideration now that the Cape Town Marathon has chosen to move to 24 May, just three weeks before Comrades and six weeks after the 56km Two Oceans.

Yes, there will be runners who will attempt to run all three, but to the detriment of their personal performance.

Finishing times count for much; they honestly do for all of us, but for the big ultramarathons, the number of events completed drives some runners still more emphatically.

Comrades and Two Oceans permanent numbers, green and blue respectively, for ten completed, are often sufficient. Capturing permanent numbers 1054 and 132 for Comrades and Two Oceans, respectively, was pleasing for me, but being in the company of someone like Louis Massyn, as I was last Friday night, reminds one that we are all different for a reason.

Massyn became the first runner to complete 50 Comrades Marathons in June this year and confirmed on the stage at the Comrades Gems Awards that he is planning to run at least the next two historical Comrades as well.

There should be, if the calendar has been prepared as previously suggested, 18 weeks to Buffs, 20 to the Real Gijimas 50, 23 to Two Oceans, 29 to Cape Town and 32 weeks to Comrades.

Enjoy the planning, the execution of the training and every kilometre along the way.

Daily Dispatch