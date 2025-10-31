Search for Border Rugby club rep finally in motion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The search for Border’s club rugby representative, which caused a stir because of the long delay, has finally begun.

This was confirmed in a letter sent by general manager Mthunzi Hewu to the union’s presidency, Zuko Badli.

In the letter, Hewu submitted a consolidated report to Badli of all nomination forms received from affiliated clubs for the vacant club representative position within the union.

Mziwoxolo Mvalo, Yongama Mkaza and Simthembile Vayeka were among the candidates for the club rep position.

“The reason for late submission is because the GM office was finalising the reconciliation and verification of all received nominations to ensure authenticity, compliance with the nomination guidelines and accuracy of information submitted,” Hewu said.

“This process is being undertaken to maintain the integrity and transparency of the upcoming election process.

“The verified and confirmed list of eligible nominees will be circulated to all affiliated clubs once the review has been completed by the BRU presidency to allow for a smooth and credible election process.”

Attempts to get further information from either Hewu or Badli were unsuccessful on Thursday.

But it is understood that the voting process for the Rep will take place in East London on Sunday.

In September, the clubs had petitioned the union, demanding that a process be put in place to elect a club representative, a position that had been vacant since August.

The petition signed by executive members from 16 of the 24 clubs from the Super and Premier leagues gave Border 48 hours to respond.

The clubs included Winter Rose, Busy Boys, Fort Beaufort United, Lovedale College, Breakers, University of Fort Hare Blues, Ocean Sweepers, Africans, Swallows, Ngculu Zebras, Walter Sisulu University All Blacks, Buffalo Rugby Club, Wallabies, Black Eagles and Moonlight.

The clubs said in the petition that there had been numerous attempts from individuals to get Badli to start the process for the appointment of a new club rep, but they drew blanks.

Hence, the formal collective written request was sent.

The club representative vacancy came after the departure of Thabo Sixam.

Sixam resigned in August, citing the union’s alleged lack of proper governance in the appointment of the general manager and saying that the executive had refused to “look into certain matters or reach a collective arrangement (after minutes of meetings had been made available to the union’s general council)”.

