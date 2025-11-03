Ten-man Amajimbos get best possible start at World Cup shocking Bolivia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emile Witbooi celebrates scoring South Africa's first goal in their 2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup Group A match against Bolivia at Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

A brave 10-man Amajimbos beat Bolivia 3-1 in their opening FIFA Under-17 World Cup Group A match at Aspire Zone Complex in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, defying all the odds to hang on to their lead after playing the last 60 minutes a man short.

South Africa U-17 right-back Sive Pama received his marching orders after a VAR check for a bad tackle on Bolivia striker Jairo Saldias in the 35th minute but that did not stop the South Africans from winning their first ever World Cup match at this level.

Three minutes after the red card setback Amajimbos shocked the South Americans when they took the lead via their star man, Cape Town City attacker Emile Witbooi.

Witbooi finished from Omphemetse Sekgoto’s well-weighted cross though he had to score after his initial shot rebounded off the upright after beating Bolivia keeper Geronimo Govea, who remained busy throughout the match.

Instead of slowing down the South Africans pushed for more goals in the second half after coach Vela Khumalo introduced Lebohang Dlamini and Alwande Booysen for Teboho Mlangeni and Selwyn Stevens soon after the restart.

That change immediately paid off as Booysen’s first touch was a cross for Neo Bohloko to double the lead in the 50th minute.

However, Khumalo’s second substitution did not have as positive an outcome as Dlamini fouled Bolivia’s busy striker Santos Garcia inside the area. The referee had not picked up the foul but after an appeal for review for a VAR check by Bolivia resulted in a penalty, Jesus Marude halved the score-line by a cheeky panenka in the 72nd.

Amajimbos did well to hold on to their lead as Bolivia piled on the pressure in the last 20 minutes of a lively encounter. Just as it appeared the match would finish 2-1, Amajimbos finished off Bolivia on a counter with Booysen again the supplier of an assist for another substitute, Shaun Els, to score in the fifth minute of the added time.

Amajimbos now have a good chance to progress to the second round if they can get a good result on Thursday against the hosts Qatar and in their final group match on Sunday against Italy.

The win for Amajimbos comes after there was doubt they would perform well in the tournament given their preparations were disturbed by late player arrivals in the camp due to most of them writing their final exams.