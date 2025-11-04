Chippa fail to claim maximum points in EL despite dominating Magesi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite controlling ball possession for the majority of the game, Chippa United failed to make it count as they played to a goalless draw against Magesi in their Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Tuesday evening.

The one point means the Eastern Cape team is still at the bottom of the log standings, in the relegation zone.

They have seven points in the 12 league matches played this season.

With two games remaining this year, against the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, the first half of the season looks like it will continue being an uphill battle.

Both Chiefs and Pirates are within the top six.

Head coach Vusi Vilakazi’s second game in charge saw Chippa have over 60% possession, but they only had two shots on target.

One of those came in the second half from Azole Matrose’s long-range effort. He hit a bullet shot outside the 18 area only for it to be tipped over the bar.

The attempt that Chippa would be upset about came close to the halftime break.

Ruzaigh Gamildien skied an easy tap-in over the bar from a cross from Sirgio Kammies,

Chippa United’s next game will be against Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on November 22.

Daily Dispatch