EP scrum doctor Proudfoot a man on a mission

MUTUAL DELIGHT: EP's new scrum coach, Matt Proudfoot, is welcomed by the union's general manager, Mzi Mpofu, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday

EP’s new scrum coach, Matt Proudfoot, is a man on a mission and has set his sights on turning the Elephants forward pack into a stampeding powerhouse.

The former Springbok, England and Namibian scrum doctor was unveiled by EP rugby bosses as an assistant to head coach Allister Coetzee at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday.

EP president George Malgas is hoping the internationally experienced combination of Coetzee and Proudfoot proves to be the dream ticket to earn the Elephants promotion back into the top flight of SA rugby in 2026.

“I aim to create a powerful pack of forwards,” Proudfoot said.

“That is what I enjoy, and that is what I will be throwing my attention into.

“As a coach, you can either hunt trophies or you can be part of something bigger than what you are, and that is what brought me here.

“EP’s president, the executive and Allister all want to put EP rugby back where it belongs.

“Most of the players in our squad have come back to the region, and that is what it is about and getting this province to where it should be.

“SA rugby has created an opportunity for the non-franchise unions to have a livelihood, and Boland have shown the recipe to do it — investing in coaches and bringing players back to your union and activating the greater footprint of rugby in the area.

“Driving down from Potchefstroom on Friday made me realise how big the Eastern Province region is.

“Then you understand the footprint EP have and the players that are attracted to this place, and also the historic strength of EP rugby.

“When I started playing rugby, I think my second game was against EP.

“They had players like Elandre van der Bergh and Frans ‘Domkrag’ Erasmus in their team at the old Boet Erasmus Stadium.

“It was one of the toughest games of rugby you ever played.”

Proudfoot said he was delighted to be back on the same coaching team as Coetzee.

“I have coached with Allister for 12 years with different teams,” he said.

“We did eight seasons together at Western Province and the Stormers, two seasons in Japan and two seasons with the Springboks.

“Allister is probably the man in world rugby I have the biggest respect for.

“I think I have done my best work with Allister.

“We had seven or eight great seasons with the Stormers, and we won two Currie Cups with Western Province.

“The exciting thing about being a coach is you understand your role, and you have a head coach who backs you.”

Coetzee said Proudfoot’s arrival in Gqeberha was a huge boost for the region.

“I have been working with Matt for a long time, and I know the impact he will have with this unit,” he said.

“Not only with the provincial side, but with rugby structures throughout the region.

“When it comes to scrummaging, forward play, line-outs, mauling and stopping mauls, Matt has worked with packs all over the world.

“There is a lot of knowledge there, and I want our players to thrive on it.

“Our duty is to make sure these players can improve and get better.”

Malgas said EP were building the union back to where it belonged.

“This is a process, and we realised some time back that we needed a top-quality forwards coach,” he said.

“Allister has done wonders with the material we provided him with for the 2025 season.

“What was required was to get a top-class international coach to assist with the forwards.

“One of the big pieces in the puzzle has fallen into place today with Matt joining us as an assistant to Allister.

“As an executive, we are extremely excited and looking forward to greater things to come.”

EP general manager Mzi Mpofu said: “We are delighted to have Matt here, and we are optimistic about what he can contribute.

“Not only to the provincial team, but also to the greater local rugby fraternity.”

The Herald