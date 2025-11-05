Bok centre Am leaves Sharks for Japan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON THE MOVE: Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am is tackled during his team’s United Rugby Championship clash against Leinster in Dublin

During the Springboks’ World Cup trophy parade in East London in 2023, Lukhanyo Am was asked about his future, and he said he was open to going overseas when his contract ended with the Sharks in 2025.

“If opportunities come, we can have a look at them. But there are a lot of things that influence that kind of decision. World Cup to World Cup. It is a big gap,” he said at the time.

On Wednesday, the Sharks announced that Am, from Zwelitsha, had opted against lengthening his stay at the franchise he played for more than 100 times.

He is set to join the Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars ahead of the new Japan Rugby League One season.

Attempts to get a comment from Am and his brand representative were unsuccessful.

“Am is unavailable to comment on the move until further notice,” the publication was told on Wednesday.

But the 31-year-old was quoted on the Dynaboars social media accounts saying: “I am very happy to be joining the DynaBoars.

“I look forward to utilising my experience to date and fighting this season together with my teammates and fans.”

It will be Am’s second stint in the Land of the Rising Sun, having played for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in 2022 on a short-term deal.

The Sharks described Am’s service at the club as “an indelible mark on this club, both on and off the field”.

The Dynaboars face the Urayasu D-Rocks in their opening game of the season on December 13.

Daily Dispatch