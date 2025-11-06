Warriors aiming to build on winning start in T20 Challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Dafabet Warriors will be fired up to use a resounding win over the Titans as the launching pad for a real tilt at the T20 Challenge cricket title this season.

This is the message from in-form Warriors fast bowler Matthew Boast after the Eastern Cape franchise secured a significant 86-run victory over a highly competitive Titans unit in Centurion last Friday.

Now the Warriors need to press the reset button as they prepare for a difficult encounter against an experienced Western Province outfit, taking place at St George’s Park on Friday (5pm).

The 22-year-old Boast, a former SA U19 player and his first season with the Warriors, is relishing the environment in the squad and this has shown in his performances this summer.

After four 4-Day Series matches, he is the leading wicket-taker nationally with 22 victims and continued to impress in the shortest format when he picked up 4/23 against the Titans.

“At this stage we are very happy with the way things are going and it has been a really good start for us as a team,” Boast said.

“I believe there is a good spirit among a really tight group of players and with everyone working towards one goal, it has been beneficial for our results.

“We were able to string together a couple of good performances in the four-day games and we have carried that through to the T20 Challenge. So we are in a really good space at the moment.”

As a newcomer to the squad, Boast said he thought a number of new players in the Warriors had come with a positive attitude and new energy, which had combined well with the guidance of some of the more established players in the team.

From a personal point of view, he has worked well with the coaching staff under head coach Robin Peterson.

“There are one or two things that I have changed in my bowling and through the guidance of the coaching staff I have been given the freedom to do what I can and been given the responsibility to produce which I enjoy.

“In addition (senior bowler) Duanne Olivier has helped me a lot with my bowling and the setting of fields. I just feel I have received good backing from everyone and that allows me to go out and express myself.”

Boast added that the Warriors knew they would have to be on point against a dangerous Western Province side, who defeated the Dragons last weekend but lost to Boland on Tuesday.

“They are definitely a strong outfit with lots of experience in the bowling line-up and several batsmen who have been firing,” he said.

“We did have a good win over them at St George’s in the four-day match so hopefully we can take that edge into this game, but it will be a real contest.”

EP Cricket has a special running at R20 a ticket and also has a one-handed catch competition, which has a prize of R10,000.

The gates open at 4pm.

