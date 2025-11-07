Gqeberha gears up for Bafana-Zambia clash in stadium showcase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BAFANA BOSS: SA head coach Hugo Broos has named his squad for a soccer friendly against Zambia in Gqeberha on November 15

Eastern Cape sports fans are in for another international treat when Bafana Bafana host Zambia in a soccer friendly at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha next Saturday (6pm).

The match, another in a string of sporting fixtures for the stadium, will form part of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s preparations for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December.

SA are in Group B, along with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Anele Qaba said they were thrilled to deliver another blockbuster for sports lovers of the region. The MBDA is the stadium operator.

The 2010 soccer World Cup venue successfully staged the recent Springboks versus Italy rugby Test and will once again be in the spotlight as host of the Bafana Bafana-Zambia match.

Qaba said the fixture would not only benefit soccer supporters but also bolster the hospitality sector, which employed a significant number of youths in the Bay.

“What we are seeing are the fruits from the investment we intentionally made,” Qaba said.

“That is, to reach out to various sporting federations and key football and rugby franchises to present the Bay stadium as a preferred venue of choice.

“We have seen this pay off with all the international fixtures we have already hosted, first Bafana Bafana (World Cup qualifier versus Congo Brazzaville), followed by the DHL Stormers and then the Boks.

Mandela Bay Development Agency CEO Anele Qaba (Supplied)

“We also hosted a near-capacity Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch.

“The DHL Stormers are returning this December and are already in talks for 2026, meaning what we have established as the MBDA is a steady flow of major events that boost the economy of the Bay.”

Qaba promised soccer lovers who planned to attend the game an incident-free experience.

“The last time we had an unfortunate incident was in 2024, and since then our safety and security measures have been reviewed and augmented based on detailed risk analysis.

“We are confident that we will deliver an exciting feature on and off the field.

“We ask soccer fans to make sure they arrive early to avoid congestion and to take advantage of the festive offerings that will be on show, including a variety of food and beverage vendors, entertainment and even tours to the NMB Stadium sports museum.

“We see this as an opportunity not only for Gqeberha, but for the Eastern Cape and all South Africans.

“We can’t influence the game much, but what is within our means is to make sure that the stadium is in picture-perfect condition for the game.

“A lineup of the entertainment will be released in due course, as well as the date when tickets go on sale.”

The Bafana squad for the match was announced by Broos at Safa House on Thursday.

The coach named a number of his regulars, though he hinted the match might also be used to give some of the newer players who had been introduced to the squad in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the second half of 2025 a last chance for experience and to put their names forward for the final Afcon squad.

The Bafana squad for next Saturday is:

Keepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa

