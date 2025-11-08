Centurion Kolisi reflects on humble start ahead of glamour battle with France

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa take on hosts France on Saturday in a match that will be special in several ways, not least as the 100th cap for Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and as a repeat of their epic 29-28 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal victory in Paris two years ago.

The Autumn International series clash does not carry the same weight as a World Cup knockout fixture, but there will be no shortage of passion from both sides, with France seeking revenge over the team who denied them glory on their own field.

It has been a week of reflection for Kolisi, arguably one of the most iconic and important Springbok players in history, whose rise from the unforgiving streets of the township of Zwide to a double-World Cup winning captain has been an unlikely fairytale.

“We saw a clip from a club (in South Africa), showing what rugby means to kids in the community and that really hit home for me,” said Kolisi.

“For guys like me, who come from those same backgrounds, rugby is more than just a sport, it saved us from so many things. People say that often, but it’s true.

“The game gave us structure, opportunity and a reason to believe. It’s not just trophies. The trophies just give us a platform to give back to our community.

“This game isn’t just about me or even the team, it’s about those kids, their parents and everyone who finds hope through the sport.

“For that 80 minutes when the kids are playing, their parents know they’re safe. That means everything.”

Kolisi’s story of growing up in impoverished conditions is well told, and while he will earn his 100th cap in the glamour of Paris, his mind casts back to his roots.

“It starts with my community in Zwide,” he said.

“I was helped by so many people from different walks of life, but the foundation of who I am comes from there.

“People in the township raised me like I was their own child. When I made mistakes, they corrected me, they guided me and they cared for me.

“I’m also grateful to every teammate I’ve had, from childhood until now. I carry all those people with me when I play.”

The 100th cap aside, Kolisi is aware of the magnitude of the game at the Stade de France as the Springboks seek to keep their number-one ranking to the end of the year.

“Every game for us right now feels like a knockout game,” he said.

REUTERS