Ex-Chippa mentor Mtshamba joins Downs as scout

From villages to townships, children will now be exposed to an Eastern Cape pipeline as former Chippa United Diski team coach Carlos Mtshamba joins Mamelodi Sundowns’ scouting department.

East London development coach Mtshamba met the heads of Downs at Chloorkorp last week to conclude a deal as one of their scouts to help bolster their development.

“My role includes looking out for footballing talent for Sundowns from the under-13s through to the Diski team,” Mtshamba said.

When he was interviewed after his visit to Downs, Mtshamba was still uncertain whether his new role would require him to relocate to Johannesburg or if he would continue working from his long-standing base in East London.

In the new job, he will work alongside former SuperSport United Academy administrator Bianca Mohlabane.

“I did not expect to be with a big team like Downs so soon in my coaching career. I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Mtshamba said.

“The Eastern Cape is one of the provinces we will turn upside down.

“Each and every region, from Nelson Mandela Bay to Buffalo City and Mthatha and surrounding areas, is looking for personnel that will be suitable for the Sundowns style,” he said.

Mtshamba coached Chippa’s reserves team last season but his contract was not extended in June.

He then returned to his institution, the Carlos Academy, known for developing the likes of Aphelele Teto and Lunje Noqoqo, among others.

Teto is a member of the Sundowns senior team ranks but on loan at AmaTuks and Noqobo is playing for the SA U17 in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Mtshamba said he would not relinquish his position as director of the academy.

When he was with Chippa, he stepped back from activities relating to the academy.

“I don’t think there will be any conflict of interest with me being part of the academy and working for Downs.

“I don’t do favours when it comes to development.

“I’m a man of integrity; I pick players based on merit, not because of off-the-field influences or maybe because I have a relationship with a player.

“If you are good enough, you are good enough for me,” he said.

In October, Mtshamba travelled to Scotland to meet officials from top-flight Scottish team Livingston to negotiate a partnership.

His proposals include for players from the academy to visit Scotland once a year for a chance to be scouted by Livingston.

Mtshamba has had a relationship with Livingston over the past few years, which was built on the basis of the Scottish team signing winger Teto from TS Galaxy about three seasons ago.

