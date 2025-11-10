Iinyathi’s unbeaten T20 run ended by Impalas in Polokwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Michael Copeland of the Eastern Cape Inyathi in action during the CSA T20 Division 2 Knock-Out Competition. Copeland top-scored for Iinyathi in their defeat against the Limpopo Impalas at the weekend.

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s unbeaten run in the CSA Provincial T20 Knock-Out Challenge was ended by the Limpopo Impalas after they lost by 28 runs at the Polokwane Cricket Club Ground on Saturday.

Regardless, the Iinyathi are still in a good position to proceed to the knockout stages.

They are second on the log with 14 points, behind the table-topping Knights.

They play the Northern Cape Heat in their next game at Buffalo Park on Wednesday, and that is a game they will want to win by hook or by crook to push for pole position and secure home advantage for the knockout stages.

However, the head-to-head records between the teams in the shorter format are in favour of the Heat.

The Heat have won two of their three meetings, with one deemed a no-result.

But in this campaign, the Heat have been struggling as they are yet to win after four games.

Heading to that game, there is no doubt batting will be the major talking point in the Iinyathi camp.

They were bowled out for 130 with only four batters making double figures in the Impalas game.

Only middle order batter Michael Copeland made 30-plus. He was dismissed for 41.

Top order batters Lihle Sizani (17), Nathan Roux (10) and Jason Niemand (21) made it to double figures but they could not go on and make the foundation count.

Thozama Totana also added 15 to the total.

The Impalas posted a score of 158/7 after batting first.

Totana, with figures of 3/30, was the best performer with the ball for Iinyathi.

Alindile Mhletywa was next best with 2/38 while Sizani claimed one.

Impalas opener Tylor Trenoweth was the standout for Impalas with 60.

He was the glue for the home side and the difference between the two teams.

Ludwig Kaestner and Atwell Mokgoloboto also chipped in with 20-plus scores to help the Impalas to their first win of the T20 campaign.

The Impalas next game will be against the Mpumalanga Rhinos in White River, also on Wednesday.

