Warriors aim to rebound against Lions at St George’s

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DOING THE JOB: Dafabet Warriors skipper Matthew de Villiers. His 61 against Western Province was his second half-century in the competition.

The Dafabet Warriors will be aiming to quickly regain that winning feeling when they continue their campaign in the Cricket SA T20 Challenge against the Lions at St George’s Park on Tuesday, starting at 6pm.

After two outstanding victories over the Titans and Western Province, coach Robin Peterson’s side were brought back to earth with a bump when they were outplayed by the Dolphins in Durban on Sunday, losing by seven wickets.

Though their first match, against the North West Dragons in Potchefstroom, was washed out by rain, they are in a decent position on the log after those bonus-point wins.

But they will need to avoid further setbacks, and Peterson will be calling for a better all-round performance against the Lions.

Ironically, the substandard performance against the Dolphins came after the Warriors produced a stunning display to crush Western Province by six wickets at St George’s Park on Friday.

That result was built on a sublime performance in the field, where hardly an error was made, and a match-winning second-wicket stand of 90 between skipper Matthew de Villiers (61) and Muhammad Manack (43).

Afterwards, De Villiers spoke about how much they had focused on improving the standard of their fielding.

“It was exceptional today [Friday], and it is something we worked very hard on in the pre-season,” the Warriors skipper said.

“I spoke to coach Robin Peterson afterwards, and we felt it was no fault at all.

“Normally you get at least one or two errors; we were top-class today.”

The other key factor for De Villiers was their ability to build partnerships to achieve their goals.

“I think we are going to try to play that brand of cricket throughout the competition, because partnerships are very important,” he said.

“Twenty20 cricket is not all about hitting sixes because you also need to be smart and play intelligent cricket, and hopefully that is something we can continue with.”

De Villiers’s 61 against WP was his second half-century in the competition, and he said it was just a matter of trying to play his role in the team’s blueprint.

“For me, it’s about trying to stay as calm as I can out there and to just do a job for the team.”

The loss to the Dolphins, therefore, will have come as a wake-up call and a result the Warriors will be eager to rectify.

But they will face a Lions team hungry for some sort of success after losing both their games so far.

Peterson has acknowledged that there are no easy games in the competition and the Warriors will have to be on point in all departments to stay in the upper echelons of the log.

The Herald