Young Grey batting star sets new school record

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eliah Booth made history at Grey High School by becoming the first player to score a triple hundred in the school's history

Grey High Under-14A cricket captain Eliah Booth broke the school’s record for the most runs by a pupil with an unbeaten triple century in their cricket match against Woodridge on Saturday.

Playing on the Pyott field at Grey, Booth made 305 not out off 171 balls in a limited overs contest, the first time a Grey player has scored a triple hundred in the 169-year history of the school.

“Eliah has immense potential,” coach James Atherton said.

“We had him batting at No 4 for the entire first term, barring two games where he opened.

“It was actually his request to bat at the top of the order because he prefers the pace of the harder ball.”

Woodridge won the toss and invited Grey to bat first.

Booth welcomed the opportunity with open arms and blasted 28 fours and 20 sixes in his astounding innings, which powered Grey to 475/3 from their 50 overs.

That was far too big a mountain to climb for Woodridge and they were bowled out for 149 in 23.5 overs.

Booth and fellow opener Mason Groch (23) set up the innings with a stand of 82 off 65 balls and then Booth and Jed Thurgood (105 off 96 balls) added 323 for the second wicket in 211 balls.

The die was cast almost before Woodridge’s reply began as they lost three wickets in the power play and, with it, no real chance of coming close.

Nonetheless, Joshua Bailes (26) and Phelo Kwitshana (26) batted well for Woodridge, with the latter and Cole Bartlett producing their best stand of 21 runs. — SuperSportschools.com