Bafana coach Broos not fazed by social media criticism on team selections

Bafana Bafana players during their training session at Ellis Park on Monday ahead of Saturday's friendly against Zambia in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos often finds himself in the eye of the storm with stinging criticism from supporters who react to his team selection, but he is not fazed.

Over the past few weeks he has been panned for ignoring on-form Wydad Casablanca attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch but he has stuck to his guns, saying he doesn’t pay attention to what people say about him on social media.

Fans of other players have called for inclusion of Grant Kekana and Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns, Gift Links, who is doing well for Aarhus GF in Denmark, and Bradley Grobler of Sekhukhune United.

Speaking as Bafana prepared to take on Zambia in their international friendly at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm), Broos said some said on social media are “nonsense and ridiculous”.

The work continues ahead of our international friendly match against Zambia in Gqeberha on Saturday. We are training at Ellis Park Stadium until departure at the end of the week.#BafanaPride@flysaa @SABC_Sport pic.twitter.com/YajbFfC628 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 11, 2025

“You know how I feel and think about social media. I don’t follow that at all,” he said.

“If I read those things, I will laugh because those are people who think they are important. They are on social media and think they can say whatever they want.

“It is nonsense and ridiculous and it doesn’t affect me at all.”

The Zambia clash is being used as one of the final preparation games and to run the rule over some fringe players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco in December and January.

Broos said he told his players there are no friendly matches in international football.

“We are preparing for the friendly game against Zambia on Saturday. But for me friendly games do not exist.

“Every game we have to be focused and concentrate fully and we have to try and win the game. It will not be any different for this game. I want to win on Saturday.”

TimesLIVE