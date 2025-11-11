Sport

Injuries plague Amajimbos ahead of World Cup knockouts

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Amajimbos' Kamohelo Mareletse is challenged by Andrea Luongo of Italy in their 2025 Fifa Under-17 World Cup match at Aspire Academy in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Sunday. (Chris Ricco - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

After making history by becoming the first South African Under-17 team to progress past the group stage of their age-group World Cup, Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo and his players have set their sights on further progress.

However, what turned out to be a gruelling three group stage matches - with the tone set by crucially beating Bolivia in their opener playing with 10 men for an hour, followed by tough games against the hosts and Italy - has taken its toll and South Africa go to the knockout stage nursing several injuries.

Despite losing 3-1 against Italy in their final Group A match at the Aspire Academy complex in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Sunday, Khumalo’s teens (four points) progressed as they finished second behind the Azzurrini (nine points) after Qatar (two) and Bolivia (one) played to a draw.

South Africa will face either Brazil or Zambia in the last 32 on Friday.

“I’m over the moon; I’m happy and so is the team and everyone. I should think that even South Africans, with the support we got after the game, everyone is happy,” Khumalo said.

“In these circumstances, we made it through to the knockout stage. This is one target we set for ourselves.

“We said when we left, ‘No matter what, let’s go to the knockout stage and take it from there’. We’ve reached one goal, one step and surely we will plan better and try to get a good result as we go forward.”

Khumalo said winning their opening match against Bolivia was crucial, as a 1-1 draw against hosts Qatar was effectively enough to see Amajimbos through.

“We said we were going into the knockout stages without looking to break any records or anything like that. Winning the first game helped us a lot, and getting a draw in the second game made things easier,” he said.

“However, people don’t know that we don’t have defenders. It is injury after injury. We keep on changing where we are supposed to keep on building. Most of our players are injured and we can’t play them.

“I think it is very important that our people know we have many injuries; that’s why we chop and change the team. But having to play on Friday, we hope some of the players will have recovered for the match, as most of them came with the injuries from their respective clubs.”

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Eastern Cape beaches gear up for festive season

2

Clinic remains closed more than week after murder of security guard

3

‘Festive season is especially hard for us’: Family marks late singer Zahara’s birthday

4

Health department rolling out catch-up immunisation campaign

5

Former municipal manager to appeal after being found guilty of inflating contract

Top Stories