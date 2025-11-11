King blitzes Lions as Warriors waltz to T20 Challenge cricket victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lions batsman Wandile Makwetu is bowled by Dafabet Warriors left-arm wrist spinner Thomas Kaber (unseen) closely watched by wicketkeeper Jean du Plessis during their CSA T20 Challenge fixture at Dafabet St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday night.

JP King blitzed the Lions attack in a sensational assault to take the Dafabet Warriors to an eight-wicket win in their Cricket SA T20 Challenge match at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

Set a target of 147 to win, King smashed his fifth six over the wide long-off boundary to help them reach 151/2 with 14 balls remaining.

Again there was outstanding support from captain Matthew de Villiers, who was unbeaten at the other end on 49 from 39 balls.

King came to the crease at 77/2 and wasted no time taking the attack to the visitors, adding three fours to his five sixes as he made 56 not out off 26 balls.

Earlier, the Lions had skipper Mitchell van Buuren to thank for their total after they had slipped to 57/4 in the 10th over.

Van Buuren struck an excellent 51 off 39 balls, and Richard Seletswane (17) lent good support in a fifth-wicket stand of 61 runs.

There was also a late flourish when Beyers Swanepoel and Wilco de Bruin took 18 runs off the final over bowled by Aphiwe Mnyanda.

CJ King, with the wickets of Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in successive balls, led the Warriors attack with 2/21 in three overs, and Wesley Bedja was again outstanding in claiming 1/21 in four overs.

The Herald