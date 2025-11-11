Lucas Radebe backs Broos’s Bafana call on Lorch before Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lucas Radebe during the Marumo Gallants announcement at The Venue in Sandton on June 29 2022.

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas “Rhoo” Radebe says he respects coach Hugo Broos’s stance on not calling up veteran forward Thembinkosi Lorch ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

After announcing his squad last week to face Zambia in Saturday’s friendly in Gqeberha (3pm) as part of Bafana’s preparations for the Afcon, Broos stressed Lorch is not in his plans.

Broos said Lorch’s age and the fact he has young players with potential in Bafana in the former Buccaneer’s position were the main reasons.

The national coach’s reluctance to include the on-form Wydad Athletic forward in his team has been met with dismay, especially on social media, as the 32-year-old one-time PSL Footballer of the Year has been in impressive form in Morocco, netting five goals from nine games across all competitions.

“We’ve got quality already in the team. I respect the coach’s decision on Lorch and he’s proven he knows what he’s doing,” Radebe said during an Afcon trophy tour event in Dube, Soweto, on Monday.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on why he is NOT selecting Thembinkosi Lorch.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/gPmC1kxIzt pic.twitter.com/YHqbZg5qbG — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 6, 2025

“The structure is already there in the national team and we already have depth, so it would be difficult to sacrifice a player who’s been there for a while for Lorch.

“Yes, Lorch has been doing well of late and he has survived being criticised in the past when he changed clubs but now Bafana have been doing well without him, so I understand the coach’s decision. It’s not only Lorch, there are other players who are doing well but find it difficult to convince Broos.”

The Afcon will be hosted by Morocco from December 21 to January 18. Bafana, who finished third at the last edition in Ivory Coast, are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.

Radebe is confident Bafana can go far in Morocco.

“It’s a tough group but we have the quality to compete, especially that the foundation is there now after winning that bronze in [last year’s Afcon in] Ivory Coast.

“Egypt are not the same team anymore and we can overcome them. In fact, I believe we can go all the way and win it.”

Sowetan