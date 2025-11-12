Lorch can take inspiration from Zwane: Rulani weighs in on Broos’ Bafana plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has earned the credit with his results to be his own coach when it comes to tough selection decisions, such as continuing to overlook veteran Thembinkosi Lorch despite his form in Morocco, says the player’s former coach Rulani Mokwena.

Social media has blitzed Broos after his comments that Lorch does not feature in his plans given his age and that he has younger players with potential playing in his role for Bafana.

This was after many hoped Broos might consider the on-form 32-year-old former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns playmaking star for his Bafana squad for Saturday’s friendly against Zambia in Gqeberha so he could have been evaluated for a role at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco in December and January.

Many felt Lorch’s form, scoring four goals in nine games this season for Wydad Athletic after also impressing for them at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US in July, and experience of conditions in Morocco could benefit Bafana, especially with injury doubt continuing to hang over playmaking star Themba Zwane.

MC Alger boss Mokwena was Lorch’s coach at Pirates and Sundowns and took him to previous club Wydad on loan in January. He pointed to the similarities with 36-year-old Zwane’s position when Broos first arrived at Bafana and, given the national coach’s forward-looking, youth emphasis, did not want to pick the Sundowns star.

Often at odds with Broos when he was Downs’ coach, Mokwena backed the 73-year-old Belgian’s agenda that has seen him revitalise Bafana, steering them to a best finish in 24 years of third at last year’s Nations Cup and qualification for the next Afcon and a first World Cup other than as hosts since 2002.

“I think he’s done incredibly well for the country and for the players,” Mokwena, who joined Alger in July having left Wydad in April, told a digital press conference of the South African Football Journalists’ Association on Wednesday.

“There’s a strong sense of trust and rapport between him and the players, and that’s important at this level.

“I think we’ve just got to continue with the direction he has chosen. It might not be the direction I, for one, agree with, or maybe you agree with, on many aspects.

“But I think with the success he has had, he’s worked to deserve a bit of credit to make certain executive decisions that we might not all agree with. In the success he has had, he deserves to be able to continue leading us the way he has and receive our support.

“That also doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate the work of some of the players who might not necessarily be in the Bafana boat now.

“Lorch just needs to look at Themba Zwane as a source of inspiration because Themba was in the same position he is in at this moment just a few months ago.

“And I remember saying to ‘Mshishi’ [Zwane, when Mokwena was his coach at Downs], ‘You’ve got to be so good it’s difficult to ignore you.’ That’s exactly what Mshishi did.

“The coach felt he didn’t want Themba for reasons [predominantly age] we had to respect at the time, because for sure he mentioned them and [admitted that] in the earlier part of his tenure he had got it wrong. And for a coach to say that publicly, you’ve got to also give a lot of credit to Broos for that.

“That means, if he could rescind his position on Zwane, the same could happen for Lorch.”

Mokwena said he hears “good things from Wydad and the president [Hicham Ait Menna], who I speak to quite regularly, about Lorch’s conduct, professionalism, performance and character in the changing room”.

“If he continues like this, I think there are a lot of possibilities for him to be reintroduced to Bafana.”

Mokwena has experienced early success at Alger, steering the defending champions back to the top of Algeria’s Ligue Professionnelle 1 with seven wins and a draw from eight matches and to the Caf Champions League round-robin phase, where they have been drawn with former team Sundowns.