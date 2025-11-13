Exciting new addition to motorsport calendar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GNARLY NISSAN: East London’s Wade van Zummeren in action in his Nissan GTR R34. He will likely compete in the Time Attack Aldo Scribante event

The Algoa Motorsport Club announced this week that it will be hosting an exciting new event at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Sunday December 14.

Billed as “Time Attack Aldo Scribante” it will see motorcars and motorcycles doing individual timed runs in the opposite direction around the raceway.

With various classes for motorcycles and race, tuner and street cars, it promises to be an exciting end to the busy motorsport season and is certain to attract many of the seasoned time attack specialists in the region.

Work on fitting extra tyre walls and creating additional run-off areas has already commenced at the circuit to ensure that safety is top priority for the competitors.

The organisers have decided to cap the number of entries to 80 in total and competitors will have two practice runs followed by four qualifying sessions before going into the various class finals.

The class finals will then be followed by a Top 10 Shoot-out to see who will be crowned the Time Attack King of Scribante.

Aldo Scribante Raceway is one of the few circuits in the country that has lights all the way around the track, so practice is set to start at 8am on Sunday morning and will culminate with the final shoot-out at about 8.45pm.

Upcoming events

November

14: 100 Years of Chrysler Display at Eastern Province Veteran Car Club

15: Best Drive Pineapple 200 Off-Road Race in Bathurst at The Big Pineapple

22: Main circuit racing, PE 100/200 & PE 3 Hour at Aldo Scribante Raceway

28: Dirt Oval V8 Challenge at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes

28-29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback area

December

6: Border 100 circuit racing in East London

14: Time Attack Aldo Scribante

