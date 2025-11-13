Proteas seek proper balance for Indian challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is weighing up the balance of his bowling unit for Friday's first Test against India.

Rather than be burdened by their status as world Test champions, Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are carrying it with confidence and are excited for the chance to prove they are worthy of the position.

From the first outing against Zimbabwe after their victory at Lord’s to Pakistan last month, South Africa have had to grow accustomed to the moniker, with opponents looking to knock them off their stride or use it as a stick with which to beat them.

The South African captain had to address several queries about his side’s status before Friday’s first Test against India at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Yes, five months later, it has sunk in that they are holders of the Test Mace, he confirmed, and they are proud to wear “that badge as current world champions”.

“There is a lot more expectation when we go into series to uphold that status,” Bavuma added.

The defence of that crown will be much harder given the schedule South Africa faces in the 2027 WTC cycle, but the Proteas are embracing that challenge, starting with India at one of cricket’s most iconic venues, Eden Gardens.

“Not much can trump winning the World Test Championship, but winning in India would be second to that,” said Bavuma. “We haven’t been able to do that for the longest time. Over the next two weeks, that is what we are pushing towards. India is never easy; we understand the magnitude of the challenge.”

South Africa hasn’t won a Test in India in 15 years, and the past two tours have been messy affairs, featuring confused players and coaches who were hopelessly out-skilled and out-thought by their Indian counterparts.

This year’s squad is different. There is more stability and, importantly, confidence borne from the outcome at Lord’s but also recent performances in the subcontinent. South Africa have won on turning pitches in Dhaka and more notably Rawalpindi, so they won’t be spooked by spin-friendly surfaces like the teams of 2015 and 2019 were.

Both teams are weighing up the balance of their respective starting 11s, with Eden Gardens expected to assist the seamers, whether via the new ball and cooler morning conditions or reverse swing later in the contest.

Besides jokingly confirming that Kyle Verreynne would keep wicket, Bavuma said the remainder of the starting side would only be confirmed before the toss. His Indian counterpart, Shubman Gill, offered a reason for that.

“More or less, we have finalised [the starting team]. But when we came yesterday [Wednesday], the wicket looked different. Today [Thursday] it is again different,” said Gill. “So tomorrow [Friday] we will take a final look at the pitch before deciding. The light also goes away early in the eastern part of the country. These are the factors we will have to keep in mind.

The discussions surround whether to start with three seamers and two spinners, or vice versa.

With the weather set to be fair for the duration of the match, the spinners will definitely have a big role to play. Both teams are well stocked, with Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer’s performances against Pakistan garnering plenty of attention in India.

In Rawalpindi the Proteas went with the two seamers and three spinners split, but that was on a dusty track, and even in that match Muthusamy bowled just eight overs. But his batting was vital and the fact that he adds an extra left-handed option down the order adds to his value.

The Proteas’ batters let them down on the past two tours, and against a high-quality Indian attack, getting big first-innings runs will be tough. With Bavuma back, after he missed Pakistan, it’s likely Dewald Brevis will have to step aside, though Shukri Conrad likes the attacking intent with which the 22-year-old plays.

Tristan Stubbs has re-earned some trust after his battling half-century at No 3 in the first innings in Rawalpindi, and Tony de Zorzi — another left-hander — is batting with more confidence and seems to enjoy subcontinent conditions.