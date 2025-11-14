Bok Women Sevens focused on getting job done in Kenya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A daunting challenge awaits the Springbok Women’s Sevens team in the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Cup in Kenya this weekend, but upon their departure to Nairobi on Wednesday, coach Cecil Afrika was at ease due to the mood and mindset of the departing squad.

Captain Nadine Roos will be flanked by a number of senior players, but for Afrika, it is not only the abilities of the players that will make the trip, but their desire to remain undefeated at this tournament that provides the light at the end of the tunnel in what will be his first time in charge of the team.

“What I take on the plane with me as a coach is the energy that the players showed during training sessions, first back in Stellenbosch and during our altitude training in Pretoria this last week,” said Afrika.

“They know exactly what is at stake and are determined to deliver the result that will keep our focus on the job at hand.”

The SA coach said they are in control of their own destiny and ready for the challenge. The Bok Women Sevens team need to beat all opponents this weekend to continue on their journey back towards HSBC SVNS qualification.

“There is massive pressure on us, and we all know what is at stake, but we are all in to make it to the next stage, which will be Challenger 3 in January,” said Afrika.

“This tournament will also be an ideal opportunity to get our systems going again after a break in tournament play. We hope to lay a solid foundation, so when we do get the desired result, we will be ready for the next challenge.”

The former Blitzbok playmaker admitted that the final team selection was made more difficult by the effort everyone in the training group of 18 delivered, but he is confident that the players have the maturity, experience and talent to deliver on the weekend.

“It was a great effort by all the players, something that is always pleasing to any coach,” he said. “The players selected have played in big tournaments before and with the high standards she set, Nadine will push them to be at their best on the field of play as well.”

The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad is laden with experience, and everyone has represented South Africa on the world stage before.

For Liske Lategan, her comeback from a knee injury sustained late last year will complete months of rehabilitation, while Asisipho Plaatjies will revel in the opportunity to don the green and gold again, having last played at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town in December 2023.

Roos, Zintle Mpupha, Byrhandré Dolf and Ayanda Malinga were in action at the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup in England, where the Bok Women qualified for the quarter-finals for the first time, while Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Leigh Fortuin, Simamkele Namba, Patience Mokone and Maria Tshiremba are back, having played in the team’s last outing, the HSBC SVNS Play-Off tournament held in Los Angeles in May this year.

Squad: Leigh Fortuin, Asisipho Plaatjies, Patience Mokone, Zintle Mpupha, Vianca Boer, Siniqwa Lamprecht, Maria Tshiremba, Simamkele Namba, Nadine Roos (capt), Byrhandrè Dolf, Ayanda Malinga, Liske Lategan. - SA Rugby Communications