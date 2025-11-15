Springboks overpower Italy after early red card

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

So, the dogfight in Turin, a town better known for Juventus and football.

It was never sexy but this afternoon’s Test was compulsive viewing if you like your rugby messy, disjointed and, above all, hard as the Springboks won 32-14.

It even became a little wild in the last 15 minutes as Italy scored a slick try from fullback Ange Capuozzo, the Boks hanging on grimly after they had galloped into a 20-9 lead midway through the second-half.

Bok fans needn’t have worried with the score now 20-14 in their favour. They reserved the best for last with a magic step from Canaan Moodie who put substitute scrumhalf Grant Williams in from close.

And on the cusp of full time, Manie Libbok chipped a neat diagonal across the field; it was caught by Ethan Hooker on the wing and he pirouetted inside of his man to score South Africa’s fourth try, a try that looked improbable even half an hour before.

In the end, the margin of victory looked comfortable. In truth, it was anything but for much of a match in a gloomy cauldron in the north of Italy, especially when you consider the Boks played with 14 men for more than three-quarters of the match.

Italy, an improving side, were convinced throughout that they could repeat last weekend’s victory over the Wallabies. For their part, the Boks are a side who have forgotten how to lose. Their performance was far from perfect but it had the virtue of courage and heart. An irresistible force, in other words, faced an immovable object. For much of the match it was an arm-wrestle of epic proportions but, in the end, the Boks prevailed, as they always seem to do.

The second half opened well for the hosts — Garbisi slotting a penalty from close after Canaan Moodie was adjudged to have played the ball on the ground. The momentum was now with Italy. Louis Lynagh’s dink behind an advancing Bok backline could only be shepherded into touch by Willemse. The Springboks weathered the storm but they couldn’t get out of their 22.

From the next passage of play Marco van Staden was yellow-carded for playing the ball on the ground. Not to be deterred, Van Staden, the pocket Hercules, was soon back. He affected the visitors’ second try to ease green and gold nerves.

It was nip and tuck in the opening minutes. The most important passage of play for the visitors, again wearing white, as they did in Paris last weekend, was Edwill van der Merwe’s dive on the ball as he came off his wing to tidy up on the opposite side of the pitch.

Seven minutes after that, lock Franco Mostert was red carded — harshly many thought — for a tackle on Paolo Garbisi, the Italy fly-half. It led to a re-shuffle. Ben Jason-Dixon was substituted for Ruan Nortjé who came on as a Mostert replacement and there was a revolving door of changes in the Bok front row.

Neither side could score at this point. Italy were full of attacking endeavour, breaking the South African line on several occasions, though the Springboks were up for the fight. Garbisi shanked two penalties but the first to score was Handre Pollard who scored a penalty from in front after his earlier drop-kick had been adjudged to have helped by an obstruction — again this was moot — by Wilco Louw.

After his two misses, Garbisi finally levelled matters. And, on the stroke of halftime Van Staden, the Bulls flanker, miraculously barrelled over beneath the posts. South Africa could breathe more easily at the break but the words in private would have been harsh and cutting.

SCORERS

Italy: (3) 14: Try: Ange Capuozzo Penalties: Paolo Garbisi

South Africa: (10) 32: Tries: Marco van Staden, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Ethan Hooker Conversions: Handre Pollard (2) Manie Libbok Penalties: Pollard (2)