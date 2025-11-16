Bafana can be better — Broos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Benson Sakala of Zambia is challenged by Tshepang Moremi in Saturday's international friendly at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Hugo Broos has set such high standards for Bafana Bafana that — even after a dominant win over a strong Zambian side — there was a whiff of dissatisfaction.

Playing in their last high-profile preparatory match before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, Bafana produced a dominant performance to beat regional rivals Zambia 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.

In his post-match television interview, Broos welcomed the result but added they were soft at times and the boys could have done better.

“I think we didn’t play our best game today, but there were good moments. In certain moments we did what we had to do, and attacking players ran as much as possible. That makes us dangerous, and that’s also where we scored the goals,” he said.

“I think Mohau Nkota was very good when he came in. He was aggressive, quick, and dangerous. But we didn’t do that enough today; I thought we were a little soft.

“The tempo of the game was not high at certain moments, and that can happen. I’m happy it happened today, than in a month at the tournament.”

Afcon campaign

With just over a month before they kick off their 2025 Afcon campaign in Marrakech — where they are targeting better than the third place they achieved in the Ivory Coast — Bafana ticked the important boxes.

Attacker Oswin Appollis opened the scoring shortly before half time, and there were more from Nkota and Sphephelo Sithole, while Zambia scored their consolation through Sabobo Banda in the closing stages.

Bafana start their Afcon campaign in Group B against Angola at the Marrakech Stadium on December 22 to be followed by matches against Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Given their recent good form, which includes qualifying for the 2026 World Cup despite being docked three points, Bafana will be one of the favourites to go all the way in Morocco.

Some of the important boxes Broos ticked for the core of the team are sorted out, certain partnerships are working, and there’s quality from the bench.

More importantly, midfielder Sipho Mbule is enjoying his game in the national team, and he looks ready to take over the playmaking duties from Themba Zwane.

In his starting line-up, Broos went with established partnerships, while elsewhere he tried new things by giving opportunities to fringe players like Tshepang Moremi and Samukelo Kabini.

Central partnership

Between the poles, there was never doubt with captain Ronwen Williams; and in the heart of the defence, Broos showed how he’s likely to go to the Afcon with the central partnership of Orlando Pirates duo, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

At right-back, Khuliso Mudau took his rightful place while at left-back Broos experimented with Kabini, who is likely to be replaced by Aubrey Modiba, the regular starter in this position.

In the heart of the midfield, Broos went with the established duo of Teboho Mokoena and Sithole, who were instrumental when the team finished in third place at the previous tournament.

It was a special day for Mokoena, who clocked a significant personal milestone of 50 matches for Bafana, to add to his list of international achievements, having played at the U20 World Cup and the Olympics.

Ahead of them was Mbule, who made a huge difference with two assists, and he continues to benefit from the absence of the inspirational Zwane.

On the wings, Broos installed Appollis and Moremi, who was rewarded for impressive performances at Pirates under coach Abdeslam Oauddou.

Constant threat

Moremi was one of South Africa’s livewires, as he was a constant threat to the Zambian defence when he combined with Appollis, Lyle Foster, and Mbule, who joined attacks from the midfield.

Given how Broos likes to play, Foster is going to be the lone striker, with Evidence Makgopa used as impact.

Bafana took the lead when Appollis completed a defence-splitting pass from Mbule. They took firm control when Nkota showed composure before he put the ball beyond Toaster Nsabata after another assist from Mbule — who was named the Man of the Match.

Sithole headed home Nkota’s corner kick to put the matter beyond doubt, but Sabobo Banda got the consolation during the closing stages as Bafana look to Afcon with their morale sky high.

Broos gave a rare opportunity to goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, and the likes of Nkota, Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha, Thabang Matuludi, and Khulumani Ndamane were also given a taste of the action.

South Africa (1) 3

Zambia (0) 1

Scorers: SA: (Oswin Appollis (43m), Mohau Nkota (61m) Sphephelo Sithole (67)

Zambia: Sabobo Banda (90)